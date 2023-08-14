NORFOLK — Thank you publishing the article, “Hiking (Harney) Black Elk Peak” by Kathryn Harris on Saturday, July 7, 2018. Yes, that’s right, 2018. When I read this article I yearned to hike Black Elk Peak someday.
So, I cut out the article and hung it by a magnet to the side of the refrigerator. I would read it every once in a while when I removed all the past graduation announcements or appointment cards and changed the calendar. Every time, like Kathryn, I came up with excuses of why I couldn’t go.
Early this spring...I came across the newspaper article. I read it again. I am not sure what inspired me. Maybe it was the sense of Kathryn’s disappointment and regret of not completing the hike. Or maybe it was that I had done some other hiking and had just become more obsessed with doing bigger hikes.
So I looked at that article and said to myself, “I am going to do this...” I sent out a Facebook message with a link to Black Elk Peak asking if anybody wanted to hike it with me this summer.
Three brave or crazy friends commented that they would go on the hike with me, Carol Anderson, Kelly Berryman and Amy Borgmann. I think all of us did some kind of preparation. As time got closer, I was worried about the heat, lightning, injuries or that everyone may change their minds. But on Friday, July 28, we loaded into Carol’s vehicle and headed up to Custer, S.D.
We did a trial run of Cathedral Spires on Friday which we all thought was difficult. Nevertheless, we headed out Saturday morning for Black Elk Peak. Like any adventure, getting to where you are going is the most exciting. As we headed up Trail No. 9, we took a lot of pictures, talked to other hikers, enjoyed the majestic views and took our sweet time getting to the top. Oh my, it was worth it! It is so beautiful; and, even though it was busy with other hikers, it was so peaceful.
So, again, thank you for publishing the article that kept nudging me year after year not to give up on my dream. I think it gave all of us a feeling of empowerment and pride in ourselves that we made it.
KIM NEESON