Inmates seek help — Joseph Hoffart

MADISON — My name is Joseph Hoffart. I am an inmate at the Madison County Jail. I had the opportunity to read the recent letter that was published and he is right on the money about the conditions here.
Nebraska has what’s called the Title 77 Nebraska Jail Standards, many of which are mandatory by law or are supposed to be at least. The problem is they pick and choose the standards they want to follow whether they are mandatory, and when we try to call them on it, I believe they get angry and threaten us with segregation (lock-down).
I also wrote a letter to the Ombudsman’s office, however, upon investigation, they lied to the Ombudsman about every accusation I made.
On the subject of the food, they very well may feed us 2,800 calories a day, but I seriously doubt it eitherway. Calories alone do not fill you up. Point in case — you can go to certain stores and buy supplements and add it to 16 oz. of water. The calorie intake is not the problem; the problem is serving size. The serving size gets smaller every week, and some inmates that get, for example, diabetic trays, they get approximately half of what everyone else gets.
The company that Madison County Jail contracts to do their meals get bonuses if they don’t use the entire budget that the county gives them for food. I am here to tell you, if I fed these same portions to a 5- or 7-year-old child, that child would still be hungry after eating. They feed us a lot of fillers that have no nutritional value, such as whole corn and rice, which is why I seriously doubt we get 2,800 calories a day.
The bug problem they just now took care of after you printed that letter. The chemicals they used left a smell that made me physically ill. I felt like my stomach was tying itself in knots and the bugs are still here.
The sinks we are forced to drink water out of are all crusted with hard white deposits, and others are rusting. The toilets have nasty brown rings in them where the water level is, and the showers are disgusting. The showers are primarily where the bugs are located. We need help in a bad way in here.
I realize to society we are just criminals that deserve such treatment, but most of us are American citizens. Regardless, we are all human beings with rights. This department has lawful standards they are required to follow but they choose not to.
This department is in violation of many of the mandatory jail standards and our rights as citizens of this country, which both are violations of the low criminal activity. It is time that someone hold these people accountable for their criminal activity.
Just because they wear badges does not make them exempt or above the law.
I was also informed by a deputy some time ago that this is a dictatorship, to which I informed him that dictatorships are illegal in this county. Then he replied, “Not in this jail they aren’t.” Another violation of the law. I wrote a grievance and they did nothing.
We need help in here.
JOSEPH HOFFART