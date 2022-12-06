STANTON — Fox News and Newsmax reported on Dec. 2 that Elon Musk said Twitter censored the Hunter Biden laptop story at the order of the DNC and the Biden family.
Conservative actor James Woods, interviewed by Tucker Carlson, said Twitter was ordered to remove his tweets. In a national poll, 79% of those who voted for Joe Biden said that had they known about the evidence on the laptop, they would have voted for Donald Trump.
Just one of many illegal activities that the Democrats have been involved with since before the election of 2020 is the Hunter Biden laptop scenario that in three places implicates Joe Biden’s involvement in influence peddling when he was vice president in Russia, Ukraine, China, Iran and elsewhere.
Look for the new Republican majority in the House to launch numerous investigations into such suspicious Democrat activity. Bottom line, censorship of free speech is unconstitutional via the First Amendment and definitely affected the 2020 election.
