Inconsistencies in message — Louis Pofahl

NORFOLK — What are the BLM protesters at the Norfolk intersection feeling now? Since their display of concern for George Floyd, we haven’t heard much. They haven’t showed any concern for 3-year-old Mekhi James and 1-year-old Sincere Gaston. These are just two of the six black children killed in Chicago in late June, so the Norfolk BLM protesters have had more than enough time to demonstrate against their deaths.
Is their lack of concern now because they weren’t killed by a White police officer or even a Black police officer but because of Black on Black gang wars in Chicago? So obviously to them, not All Black Lives Matter, just Some Blacks Lives Matter. Maybe they are just waiting for the new protest signs to get printed to show SOME BLM.
But I’m not sure they even feel even Some Black Lives Matter. As we hear on the news week-after-week, the number of Black Americans killed at the hands of other Black Americans in virtually all of our major cities is beyond significant. So maybe they are reprinting the signs to be even more accurate to say Just A Couple of Black Lives Matter.
Now within recent days, the Norfolk BLM protesters are faced with the fact that here in Norfolk a Black person has killed a White person. You would think that now they are out getting signs to say ALL Lives Matter. But no, we will never see a single sign from that group saying All Lives Matter because the BLM movement has had people fired from their jobs and immediately declared unforgivable racists who dare utter anything close to All Lives Matter.
Well, in light of the recent killing in Norfolk, I’m going to say it — ALL LIVES MATTER.
LOUIS POFAHL