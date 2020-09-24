In support of ‘change’ — Brad Brooks

NORFOLK — I hear a constant clamor, “I wish things could get back to normal.” Normalcy, as we knew it before COVID-19, will not be returning to Nebraska, nor should it. Whether we want to admit it, “change” will be good for Nebraska, and we need to embrace it.

Sixteen years of “do little partisanship,” has resulted in just four bills passed by Congressman Fortenberry. This record of accomplishment would get him shown the door in any other line of work. What we need in Washington are more people willing to put partisanship aside and work for all Nebraskans.

When elected, Kate Bolz can and will bring that needed change, a dose of much-needed small-town values, to Washington. I urge your vote for Kate Bolz for Congress this year.

BRAD BROOKS

