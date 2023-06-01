NORFOLK — Does our vote matter?
FIRST — Voting down the spending bills in the last election should probably require a revolt to proceed with the major park improvement projects. However, by manipulating them into separate projects, it looks as though public approval is not needed. The last change order of over $1 million (Norfolk City Council) looks to be a way to get around a vote by the citizens. I don’t know what amount the city council can approve without a public vote; however, I would think there should be an amount set.
Maybe a new jail could be built without voter approval if it is done one cell at a time. The school system can donate without voter approval also. It may look as if I don’t approve of the projects, which is not the issue. Most of the money spent by the city and schools is from taxpayers.
SECOND — The Norfolk Senior Center could use some funds as it is a separate entity as is public transit. A lot of the senior centers are part of the city, which provide them with capital from taxpayers. Seniors are a vital part of the community also.
THIRD — The streets are full of holes that would be cost effective to prevent them from becoming major sections needing to be replaced by properly filling them. I did observe several holes repaired very professionally on streets in the northwest part of Norfolk. This way is better than waiting until the concrete is frozen, which seemed to be the hole-filling policy. Just throwing in a shovel full and letting the cars pack it in doesn’t look effective to me.
FOURTH — We have a good city and with cooperation we can make it better.
CLAYTON ELLSWORTH