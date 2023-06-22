Improve the sound — Heath Henery

NORFOLK — Saturday night my girlfriend and I were very excited to see Vicki Lawrence at the Great American Comedy Festival at the Johnny Carson Theatre here in Norfolk and Vicki did not disappoint. Equally as funny were her warm up acts, although there may have been a generational gap between them and the average age of the audience. Some of their jokes seemed to go over the crowd’s heads.
We laughed and enjoyed the evening very much but we were both left with one glaring wish after we got in the pickup. Can we as a community upgrade the sound system in the theater named after our favorite son?
I had been in the Johnny Carson Theatre before and kind of remember the sound being sketchy but Saturday night it was downright awful and quite difficult to hear the performers clearly. All I could see were three large antique speaker boxes hung from above the stage. Are these the originals from when the building was built decades ago? The organization that puts this event on each year does a wonderful job to bring in this top talent. The least we could do as a community is provide a modern sound system in the building. Anyone in the music business knows speakers have a limited life span, and we may have overused these.
To take this further, I feel sorry for all the plays, concerts and high school activities that go on there each year. The performers not having the equipment necessary to make for an audiences enjoyable experience phonetically. I think Johnny Carson himself would be embarrassed by this as his name is on the building.
The movie theater a block away has way better, modern speakers. Why shouldn’t the high school?
I hope the (community) would agree with me in saying we need to start a fundraiser to upgrade the sound, which I know will not be cheap. With that said, I’m willing to be the first to pledge $500 toward a total redesign, purchase and installation a modern system for the theater and the city of Norfolk. I would love to hear from others. It couldn’t have been just the two of us.
HEATH HENERY