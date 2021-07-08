Editor’s note: This poem was originally written by Dale Carnegie. A Norfolkan came across it and asked us to share it with readers.

* * *

NORFOLK — It costs nothing, but creates much. It enriches those who receive, without impoverishing those who give. It happens in a flash and the memory of it sometimes lasts forever. None are so rich they can get along without it and none so poor but are richer for its benefits.

It creates happiness in the home, fosters goodwill in a business, and is the countersign of friends. It is rest to the weary, daylight to the discouraged, sunshine to the sad, and nature’s best antidote for trouble.

Yet it cannot be bought, begged, borrowed or stolen, for it is something that is no earthly good to anyone ’til it is given away. And if in the hurly-burly bustle of today’s business world, some of the people you meet should be too tired to give you a smile, may we ask you to leave one of yours?

For nobody needs a smile so much as those who have none left to give.

RICHARD PFEIFER

Tags

In other news

Appreciate seniors — Linda Reger

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — I saw my first edition of your paper while passing through Norfolk on business. How delightful to see the milestones of senior citizens recognized in your “Celebrations” section! I certainly believe that this generation deserves every honor.

Not responsive — Sen. Mike Flood and other senators

LINCOLN — Nebraskans have spoken loud and clear — they do not want their children subjected to the Health Education Standards proposed by the Nebraska Department of Education. To our disappointment, despite three months of feedback from parents, the NDE has not been responsive to their objec…

No one is responsible — Janice E. Beauvais

NORFOLK — To whom it may concern: In regards to the recall of the Phillips Dream Station CPAP machine, I have since contacted my doctor’s office, my former Durable Medical Equipment coverage provider, the one I thought was my current DME but says now they can’t be. I have contacted hospitals…

Waste of tax money — Betty Palmer

SPRINGVIEW — Concerning the story in the Daily News on June 28 about the urban-rural gap in vaccinations: First I really hope Nebraska taxpayers will not have to pay for the ridiculous pro billboards about getting the COVID-19 shot.

Make changes to park — Paula Pennington

NORFOLK — There needs to be further discussions about the major changes proposed for Johnson Park. At the open house that was held June 15, at the Norfolk library, it was stated that “stakeholders” (who are they?) are making the changes, but I don’t believe they understand the impact they ar…

America’s shift left — Norma Knapp

NORFOLK — Perhaps I have a solution for our southern border crisis. The thousands of immigrants crossing our border should be bused directly to the White House. When that is filled up, they should bus them to the residences of Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama, Sen.…

Visit farmers markets — Lee Phipps

ROYAL — It’s summer again — mowing and other yard work. It’s also gardening season. Do you know what else comes in summer? Farmers markets.