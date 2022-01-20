Impartial investigation? — Terry Spence

STANTON — Nancy Pelosi is in charge of the Capitol police, which were totally unprepared and untrained to prevent the entrance of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. It appears that the Democrats wanted the riot to happen so they could blame Donald Trump. Then representatives Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jim Banks of Indiana, a pair of Republicans, were kicked off the committee to investigate the Jan. 6 so called riot in favor of Liz Cheyney and Adam Kensington, the only two Republicans on the committee. The sole purpose of this committee is to prevent Donald Trump from getting reelected president.
The committee could not care less about safety and security in the U.S. or they would investigate the 574 riots that took place in American cities in the summer of 2020. Where was the National Guard on Jan. 6? Washington officials knew for weeks that there were a large number of demonstrators coming to Washington. Why weren’t they called out? Trump warned they would be needed but the state/territory has to approve but the Democratic mayor of Washington didn’t approve either. Today we find that Liz Cheyney, a Trump hater, is running for president when she may lose her seat from her home state of Wyoming in 2022. Does she really believe she has a chance? The whole committee is politically motivated.
TERRY SPENCE