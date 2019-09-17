Illegal immigration thoughts — Rollin Tuttle

NORFOLK — I am so tired of hearing the crying about the potato plant and tomato plant in O’Neill. The managers of these plants awarded elite awards so they didn’t have to deal with the illegals. They were circumventing the law. Illegal is illegal.
I read an ad in the Norfolk Daily News in the want ad section. Holiday Inn wanted to hire people, but they stated they will use E-Verify. Commendable.
These employers trolled out the compassion gig, but really, the compassion they had was for the bank account. These people bring illegals from East Africa, Central America and Mexico and get what they pay subsidized by taxpayers. I, for one, do not like to subsdize the wages of these foreign illegal workers. For quite some time, we have had residents looking the other way.
Donald Trump is for patriotism, which has locked in the presidency for quite some time. These people take an oath to protect America from all potential dangers, be it foreign or in this country. He is honoring his oath, which is quite a deviation from a lot of politicians. God bless America.
ROLLIN L. TUTTLE