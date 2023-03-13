Ignoring the border — Ron Stauffer

NORFOLK — Joe Biden is completely ignoring the crisis happening at our Southern border. There were more than 2.5 million encounters at the Southern border last year, and this number will only grow unless we take action.

Biden’s lack of interest in solving the border crisis means it is only going to get worse. Without taking steps toward securing the border, the United States is just welcoming more individuals to take the dangerous trek and allowing crime and drugs to continue openly coming into our country. Sens. Deb Fisher and Pete Rickets are rightfully leading on this issue.

Their recent trip to the Southern border showed they are serious about hearing from those with boots on the ground and understanding the scope of the problem. While the Biden administration has been nowhere to be found, Rickets and Fischer are working toward addressing the crisis at the border.

RON STAUFFER

Be careful bashing farmers — Rod Greenamyre

BRUNSWICK — After reading the articles from Flatwater Free Press last November and now two articles from high school students about farmers and nitrates, I have to say something. Farmers do follow rules with nitrogen, getting certified for usage and chemigation, etc. Yes there is no policing…