Ice rink considered — Steve Geary

NORFOLK — In regards to the recent letter to the editor wishing there was an indoor ice and roller skating rink in Norfolk: For your information, city officials have been discussing the idea of constructing a large building to possibly fit two indoor ice rinks and other sporting/recreational venues in this building.

This would be part of a large bond involving many other recreational projects to be voted on in the 2022 November election. Many different funding ideas are being discussed. Persons who would support an indoor ice rink are encouraged to contact your local elected Norfolk city officials voicing your support.

STEVE GEARY

Supports candidate —Brian Cargill

COZAD — If we want educational institutions that reflect our values, we need to work hard to recruit leaders that reflect our values. Schools should be teaching children about the Nebraska values of a strong work ethic, honesty, faith, the difference between right and wrong.

Against endorsement — Bob Hardy

LINCOLN — I am disappointed to find out that the Nebraska Farm Bureau has endorsed Jim Pillen for governor. Pillen is someone who is behaving very much like Trump in that instead of policy proposals he is using name calling, ridicule and sarcasm as the basis for his campaign for governor.

Need rent help — Ray Brandt

NELIGH — The paper says Nebraska is proposing to pay renters and homeowners each $30,000 to catch up on unpaid housing payments and the program will continue through 2025. Of course there are restrictions. If you earned more than $84,000 last year, you don’t qualify, but $80,000 is OK.