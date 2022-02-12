Ice rink considered — Steve Geary

NORFOLK — In regards to the recent letter to the editor wishing there was an indoor ice and roller skating rink in Norfolk: For your information, city officials have been discussing the idea of constructing a large building to possibly fit two indoor ice rinks and other sporting/recreational venues in this building.
This would be part of a large bond involving many other recreational projects to be voted on in the 2022 November election. Many different funding ideas are being discussed. Persons who would support an indoor ice rink are encouraged to contact your local elected Norfolk city officials voicing your support.
STEVE GEARY