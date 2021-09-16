Husker humor — Richard Pfeifer

NORFOLK — A first grade teacher explains to her class that she is an Oklahoma Sooner fan. She asks her students to raise their hands if they are Oklahoma fans, too.
Not really knowing what an Oklahoma fan was, but wanting to be liked by their teacher, theirs hands fly into the air.
There is, however, one exception. Janet has not gone along with the crowd.
The teacher asked her why she has decided to be different.
“Because I’m not an Oklahoma fan,” she reports.
“Then,” asks the teacher, “what are you?”
“I’m a Nebraska Cornhusker fan,” boasts the little girl.
The teacher asks Janet why she is a Nebraska fan.
“Well, my dad and mom are Husker fans, so I’m a Husker fan too,” she responds.
“That’s no reason,” the teacher says. “What if your mom was a moron and your dad was an idiot. What would you be then?”
Janet smiles and says, “Then I’d be an Oklahoma fan.”
RICHARD F. PFEIFER