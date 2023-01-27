NORFOLK — It’s been a while since I sent a letter to the paper. With this letter, I may be able to help someone with their sleep. I have not been able to go to bed and sleep five or six hours a night for years.

I tried all kinds of sleeping pills. Some work a little, some not so good. Several months ago, I was reading the Reader’s Digest and I ran across an article on sleeping. There could be several reasons— one could be if you are not eating or drinking anything with caffeine in it could be a reason.

I was drinking at least three or four cups of coffee in the morning. In the evening, I was drinking a drink or two with caffeinated cola. I quit drinking anything with caffeine in it. I go to bed now and sleep all night without taking a pill. I hope this might help some people.

RICHARD F. PFEIFER

LINCOLN — A coalition of organizations has announced strong opposition to a legislative proposal that would substantially weaken Nebraska’s motorcycle helmet law, and therefore increase the number of deaths and traumatic injuries on the state’s highways.

NORFOLK — I want to thank the kind lady who paid for my groceries that left before I got her name. Your kindness is appreciated and I will pay this forward. There are many angels among us.

NORFOLK — I would like to know the names of the two idiots in Lincoln who are pushing the ratification of bills LB 228 and LB 230. I want to tell them to get their noses out of Trump’s (rear).