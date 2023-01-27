NORFOLK — It’s been a while since I sent a letter to the paper. With this letter, I may be able to help someone with their sleep. I have not been able to go to bed and sleep five or six hours a night for years.
I tried all kinds of sleeping pills. Some work a little, some not so good. Several months ago, I was reading the Reader’s Digest and I ran across an article on sleeping. There could be several reasons— one could be if you are not eating or drinking anything with caffeine in it could be a reason.
I was drinking at least three or four cups of coffee in the morning. In the evening, I was drinking a drink or two with caffeinated cola. I quit drinking anything with caffeine in it. I go to bed now and sleep all night without taking a pill. I hope this might help some people.
RICHARD F. PFEIFER