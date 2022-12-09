How the city runs — Josh Moenning

NORFOLK — A recent letter, “Run city like a business,” referred to an equipment purchase approved by the Norfolk City Council. The piece of equipment is a skid steer loader to be used by the parks division.
I wholeheartedly agree that we should continually seek to make governmental operations more efficient and more effective, all the while operating within carefully crafted and managed budgets — in other words, “more like a business.” In the case of the skid steer, I believe the council voted to approve its purchase for that very reason. As Nate Powell, director of the parks and recreation division, explained at the meeting, the skid steer will be used in part for things like installing playground equipment, work we’ve historically contracted out because the division hasn’t had the resources to perform the work “in house.”
On playground upgrades, like those done at Skyview Lake, Powell explained that being able to install equipment on our own will save tens of thousands of dollars on contracts. Early in the life of this machine, it is projected to easily pay for itself — and make our parks division more proficient in serving citizens in the process.
Making the city run more like a business was the motivation for major structural reforms undertaken in city government in recent years, such as making economic development efforts the direct responsibility of the city administrator and bringing engineering, planning, and codes officials under one wing at city hall to create a “one-stop shop” for builders and developers.
Providing an annual report of city operations to city taxpayers — Norfolk’s shareholders, overhauling our website, and enhancing online services for citizens are other examples.
The letter also addressed citizen involvement with city government. Direct citizen engagement with city officials was the catalyst for projects like Embrace Park, the new skate park, and downtown revitalization. Planning for large infrastructure projects like Braasch Avenue and Benjamin Avenue reconstruction begins and ends with citizen steering committees.
Several city boards and commissions, like the civil service commission, the housing agency board, the trails advisory board, the tree advisory board, the library advisory board, and others bring citizens and city officials together to improve quality of life in our community. Norfolk 101 is a citizen education program.
This year’s class recently concluded a seven-week crash course on city operations, including visiting the police and fire divisions, water plants, and streets department.
We’ve done a lot of work to make public services more accessible and user-friendly for citizens. We’ve worked hard to be inclusive and welcoming to all citizens who want to help make our community a better place.
Thomas Jefferson said, “That government is the strongest of which every man feels himself a part.”
We believe that to be as true today as it ever was. And we continue to welcome all citizens to be part of the ongoing process of building a better community.
JOSH MOENNING
Mayor of Norfolk