NORFOLK — Most of us live with the inborn instinct for self-preservation and the wish for stable and quality lives. Our advances in technology and medicine have afforded us advantages our ancestors could not envision.
Now, the gullible or defiantly opposed individuals in our society have chosen to accept as fact, the theories of conspiracy and the denial of facts from various sources. Concerning the vaccine controversy, I believe it is safe to say that many have committed suicide by ignorance, and may continue to do so. They may also have spread COVID to the more vulnerable.
Of further concern, it is certain that many of these ill-informed also vote in our elections, which may have something to do with the state of politics in America today. We are polarized on nearly every issue as we move closer to socialism. Militant mothers and same politicians are fighting desperately in the courts for the right to have their babies killed for the sake of convenience. Most would agree that to be given life is the greatest gift of all. With Roe vs Wade, the courts moved the goal posts of morality and decency from society’s conscience to this dark place.
These problems we can try to resolve. There are enough others that we must accept, such as our country’s natural disasters, now so prevalent. Please remember to keep those in harm’s way in your prayers and count your blessings!
JOHN HOILE