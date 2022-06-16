NORFOLK — This city is the most wondrous that can be lived in. Everyone is kind, congenial and respective. But things are becoming more dire day to day.

Inflation has reached 8.5%. Gas is near $5 a gallon. Mortgages and rent are soaring. Food has become a choice between New York strip and now the poor man’s tuna noodle casserole consisting of macaroni cheese with tuna. Illegal immigrants are pouring into the country, taking up all the housing.

And here is the atrocity. Big money comes in to buy an iconic building, forcing many to be evicted. Most are on limited income, forced to find a new roof over their head in a short time. They are forced to leave their natural (normal life to enter the world of uncertainty).

Here is the nub of the situation. If a big company can come to purchase The Kensington, why is there not money allowed in the purchase to provide moving expenses and securing a new home for each person evicted? If they have the money to buy, surely they have the money to ensure the livelihood of the ones they are kicking out onto the streets.

This is my proposal. Each tenant is entitled, who being evicted for no reason, to equal reparations. Each one should be awarded equal housing securement, moving costs and any related costs. If a company can buy such an iconic building, they surely should set aside money for those who are being displaced. We are coming close to a Third World country.

The years I spent at The Kensington were wondrous. They helped me back on my feet to eventually become a published author. The staff was always welcome and kind.

I was blessed! Now, it is at an end. I have now become insecure and leery of the future.

TERRY G. ANDERSON

