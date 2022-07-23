Housing issues — Marie Hubbard

NORFOLK — I moved back to Nebraska in 2018 to take care of my brother in the Madison nursing home and to escape California fires. Due to COVID, this was not possible. Since I don’t have a car, living in Madison can be difficult.
I moved into Skyline Apartment about 1 1/2 years ago. I am low-income living on Social Security of less than $1,000 per month. The apartments, just remodeled, are fine. We had a security system and a friendly helpful staff. Suddenly, staff hours were cut but they were required to do the same work. First, our maintenance worker quit from overwork. Then, the rest of the staff quit.
This was two months ago. We no longer have a security system. You must make an appointment to visit the office. (Sidebar: We no longer have a newsletter, so no communication with office). But there’s a phone number to call to do that.
Residents are afraid to complain for fear they will be forced to move.
This is Section 8 Housing. Where is the money the taxpayers paid to provide these services?
MARIE HUBBARD