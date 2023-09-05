NORFOLK — Two recent news items caught my attention.
First, opponents of LB 753, especially teachers’ unions, are working overtime to have this bill rescinded. This bill provides tax credits to individuals making donations to scholarship funds for students attending private and faith-based schools. Their fears are groundless. The legislature has actually increased funding for public schools.
If I choose to make donations to a private school, it poses no threat to public schools, and I’m still supporting local public schools with my property taxes. Perhaps public schools should take seriously the concerns that lead parents to enroll their children in private schools.
Second, I commend the Norfolk Board of Education for refusing to cave in to the LGBTQ+ lobby. It is patently unfair and common sense to not allow biological males to compete against biological females in NSAA sports. This policy poses no threat to those students confused about their gender identity.
PAUL LECKBAND