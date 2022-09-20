NORFOLK — I am so thankful for honest people. Sometimes we hear so much about the dishonesty that is going on in our world that we forget about all the honest people we come across in our daily lives.
I was in a hurry the other day, trying to juggle things (a donut) as I got into my car and unknowingly dropped my billfold in Casey’s parking lot.
When I got to my destination, and realized I did not have it with me, I called the business immediately and they said they did have my billfold. I was very thankful and when I went to pick it up, a young man at the business said he had glanced out the window as he was working the cash register and saw my billfold laying in the parking lot and just had to run out and get it.
If anyone else has lost their billfold, you know how much it means to get it back intact. So, thank you for being honest and caring and returning my billfold and making my day!
PATRICIA THELEN