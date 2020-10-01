Hold adults accountable — Erin Ayad

OMAHA — A recent Norfolk Daily News editorial, “Irresponsible behavior of young people at party extends beyond drinking to COVID-19 concerns,” pointed to underage drinking as a significant public health problem in Nebraska. Parties like the ones that recently occurred in Stanton County put the entire community at risk.
Young people need to face the consequences of breaking the law. However, adults should also be held accountable when they provide alcohol to a minor, whether in a retail or social setting. Our communities need law enforcement to make every effort to discover the source of the alcohol when possible, and we thank Stanton County Sheriff’s Office for doing this. Adults should also ensure that their alcohol is not easily accessible by their children or children’s friends.
Under Nebraska law, adults who host an underage drinking party, or provide or sell alcohol to a minor, can be held civilly liable if the intoxicated minor injures or kills someone. In addition, adults can be convicted of a Class IIIA felony and spend up to three years in jail, receiving a $10,000 fine or both if serious injury or death to any person occurs.
ERIN AYAD
Associate director, Project Extra Mile