Helping all students — Sen. Lou Ann Linehan

LINCOLN — Legislative Bill 681 does nothing to financially benefit donors to scholarship organizations. Donors get a credit to count against what they owe the state if they donate to a nonprofit scholarship granting organization. That benefits the children who eventually get the scholarships. The donors do not keep those dollars or profit from them, as opponents continue to falsely claim.
Furthermore, this bill is designed to help students most in need of opportunity. For example, prioritized students include:
* Students whose household income levels do not exceed 100% of the federal poverty level;
* Students whose option enrollment applications were denied;
* Students with special needs;
* Students that experienced bullying, harassment, or threats;
* Students in foster care; and
* Students whose parent or guardian serve in the armed forces of the United States or National Guard, or whose parent was killed in the line of duty.
Children from all backgrounds and in all corners of this state may be struggling in their current school. Whether due to bullying, different learning styles, or something else, no single option fits the needs of every single child. That said, we cannot deny that in some pockets of this state, a persistent lack of high-quality options has led to devastating life outcomes for too many children. When a child does not learn, he or she cannot thrive. This has profound consequences on families, and ultimately our entire state.
Every year we hear stories from young people who overcame the odds and credit scholarships for that reality, while recognizing most in their community have not been as fortunate.
The facts about what the bill does, how it impacts the state budget, the research on how it improves outcomes in all schools, and the need for more opportunity for families from across the state, all align with passing LB753. So, despite the forces continuously willing to stand in the way, I am confident that this year, with the passage of LB753, families will finally win.
SEN. LOU ANN LINEHAN