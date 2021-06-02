Helpful people — Myron and Alma Brewer

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — On May 26, my husband and I were in Norfolk to pick up a dog. We were to meet the seller at the main entrance to Ta-Ha-Zouka Park. We arrived and I did not think we were at the right entrance. I flagged down a young man and he told me where the right entrance was, and then said, “ I will lead you there.” He was so kind and said, “I hope all will go well for you.” What a kind young man!
We had to wait for the seller and I started talking to a man and his son. I told the fellow that we were meeting a seller to buy a dog and he said, “We will stay with you.” My husband and I are senior citizens and I appreciated the help. We got the dog and all is well. I just wanted you to know that Norfolk has some wonderful people!
I never got names, but thank you to these nice people. By the way, we are from Iowa but cheer for the Huskers!
MYRON and ALMA BREWER