NORFOLK — My soul also is greatly troubled but you O Lord — how long. Psalm 6:3.

In pre-modern days, waiting was normal. Today, when we can send a message around the world in seconds, we can hardly abide waiting at all.

But in God’s spiritual economy, waiting is part of His plan. He has his reasons. (My ways are not His ways.) The psalmists often prayed, How long O Lord, Psalm 13:1. Get in balanced amounts came the exportation, Wait on the Lord.

When becoming impatient during a trial, remember you are not alone. God is with you, and His timing is perfect. When waiting commits your way to Him and trust Him for the answer.

We anticipate heaven, and that enables us to live above the world!

Repent and accept the pardon for your sins that Jesus Christ gave His life for you.

ELSIE LIEWER

Wrong demographics — Terence Brown

SANTA ROSA, Calif. — Sometimes, the biases of a culture are not obvious while a person is part of the culture. Sometimes, those biases seem obvious to a visitor.

Happy Flag Day — Thomas Landkamer

NORFOLK — Less than two weeks ago, we observed Memorial Day — a day set aside for remembrance of those who have given the ultimate sacrifice of their lives for the freedom we as Americans enjoy today. While some choose to say “happy Memorial Day,” it is far from that as we reflect solemnly, …

You’re not crazy — Jim Casey

NORFOLK ­— Back in May, one of your readers wrote to the editor in regard to the proposed roundabout at Braasch Avenue and First Street. To that writer, you’re not crazy! That roundabout squeezed into that high-traffic area is crazy. Plus a BRIDGE! Judging from the “roundabout” (even sounds …

Tough choices — Angela Gleason

OMAHA — Families with kids with developmental disabilities need support such as LB376, the Family Support Waiver, would have provided. My son has a developmental disability and is on the Developmental Disability waiver wait list. He attends therapy daily, which we pay thousands of dollars fo…

Why was probe stopped? — Terry Spence

STANTON — President Biden recently stopped the Wuhan probe into what caused the COVID-19 pandemic. Why would he do that unless he was trying to cover up the cause? It is widely known that the Bidens profited heavily from their financial dealings in China and elsewhere during Joe’s vice presi…

Children with disabilities — Brittany Schuster

KEARNEY — Have you ever been so fortunate to love a child with a disability? I have and let me tell you it is the most incredible love. I suspect the 11 Nebraska senators who filibustered LB376 have never had the opportunity to experience such a love.