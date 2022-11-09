WAUSA — I want to thank the gentleman who picked me up off the floor and put me back on my wheels recently at Walmart. It was not the easiest thing to do and a thank you does not even begin to show my appreciation to you.
You left before I could get your name, so I hope you see this and know how much I appreciated your kindness to me.
To all the Walmart employees who helped in so many ways, I want to thank you for your concern and help in making sure I was OK.
God bless all of you.
VIRGINIA LINDQUIST