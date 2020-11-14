Help flatten the curve — Denise Wilkinson

NORFOLK — As the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce’s Action Council, a committee comprised of business and civic leaders throughout the community, we are writing collectively to strongly encourage area residents to help in slowing the transmission of Covid-19.
In recent weeks, Madison County has become a hotspot for new coronavirus cases in our state. This trend is placing undue strain on our hospital system and health care workers. As Kelly Driscoll, CEO of Faith Regional, has stated: “The fact of the matter is we are seeing a significant increase in COVID patients while still needing to continue to take care of non-COVID patients. Accidents, births, strokes, and diseases like cancer still happen during a pandemic and we implore the community to do their part within the measures they can control to help flatten the curve and slow the spread.”
Not only must we proactively seek to maintain our own health and that of those around us, we need to get a handle on this urgent situation to keep our economy open and businesses going. If the strain placed on our hospital system is not reduced, we will inevitably face another round of mandated business shutdowns and restrictions.
As Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning has said, “We should all understand how serious this moment is. Our already-stressed health care workers need our help by slowing the spread of transmission. That means proactively and consistently maintaining distance, practicing conscientious cleanliness, and wearing a mask when around others.”
To protect ourselves and our neighbors, to ease the heavy burden on our health care community, and to keep our businesses open, please take this moment seriously and follow all suggested guidelines, including mask-wearing when in public. These efforts are necessary to help protect our community and our well-being.
DENISE WILKINSON
and 35 other members of the
Norfolk Action Counci