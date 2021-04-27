Health standards draft not teaching 'health' — Lois Keck

CROFTON — Regarding the so-called “health standards draft” being put out by the Nebraska State Board of Education as listed in the March 29 edition of the Norfolk Daily News, what does teaching first graders about gender identity have to do with health? And why do fourth graders need to learn about sexual orientation and gender identity? What does that have to do with health?

It gets worse. In sixth grade, they would learn “more about cisgender, transgender, gender non-binary, gender expansive and other identities related to sexual orientation.” This is not teaching about “health,” as the group drawing this curriculum up wants us to believe. This is promoting confusion among children and promoting transgender-ism.

Parents and people in Nebraska, look at this atrocious “health standards” draft that the Nebraska State Board of Education is trying to force on our children, all in the name of “health education.” Check out what the Norfolk Daily News of March 29 says, and then let your school board know you DO NOT want such things taught to children in your school.

In an earlier article, one of the women drawing this up made the statement that by the time children are (I believe she said first grade) their ideas of their identity are made up. What she didn’t say, but seems to be suggested, is that they intend to change those ideas to those they want the children to believe, those that are “politically correct,” not what the parents believe.

Wake up, people, this is not what our children need. Let your voices be heard. Any of the other “good” things that curriculum may have are nullified by all this political “crap.” We are born either male or female, no amount of trying to change that will change that. Fact.

LOIS KECK

