BARTLETT — As I read the letter to the editor in the Norfolk Daily News on June 20, I imagine had I taken my blood pressure it would have hit the ceiling. Why do those in the animal industry have to live by the rules of a few who think they know more about the animal industry than those of us who have been involved for years?
The letter writer seemed to be an expert on the subject. Have you ever Googled all every day uses other than for food that contain animal products.? Some would be very hard in this day and age to live without. What is the plan you have for taking care of the millions of meat animals, horses that you release? Are you going to care for their every need as does the rancher or farmer? Will you provide shelter and food which many of the species are accustomed to?
It would be interesting to discuss some of these concerns with you. What is your occupation, is any of your livelihood coming from the animal industry? My guess is that you are a vegan. Before you try to destroy another section of agriculture, talk to someone involved.
I would imagine you are not a Christian and certainly not a Bible reader or you would see that God provided animals for food for his people.
I encourage the letter writer to relax and have a hamburger.
LOIS SCHRUNK