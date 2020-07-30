Hats off to law enforcement — Jim Miller

NORFOLK — I want to congratulate Don Horn and all the people who showed their support for our local police department at 13th Street and Norfolk Avenue on July 3. I must admit, along with a number of friends, we were disappointed that we were not aware of this important event taking place so we could show our support as well.
In my view, more now than ever, this nonviolent action is desperately needed. Without these brave men and women, our most precious liberty would be in jeopardy like so many cities in our country. There is no question, as Don said, this is an early wake-up call to step up and realize how fortunate and safe we are because of our local police, county and state law enforcement departments.
JIM MILLER
Former Norfolk mayor