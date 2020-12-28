NELIGH — Well done, Norfolk Daily News, for having some new opinion writers and letters to the editor! Joan Hoppe’s article “Difference of Opinions” on Dec. 15 — John Crisp (from the left) and Michelle Malkin (from the right) — were excellent columns. It is good to read about different opinions. It gives the reader a chance to agree or disagree with their opinions — that is the true American way.

Agreeing or disagreeing on various topics helps all readers by forcing them to “think” for themselves and avoid being fooled by the claptrap of major or minor news writers who think they are pundits.

The editorial written on Dec. 19 was excellent for revisiting the need for a voter’s identification card at the voting polls. Sometimes it’s difficult to know if someone is a legal voter or not. Nebraska does not need to be like some states run by the Democrats and then have a controversy about whether a vote counts or not.

DON WEINMAN

Tags

In other news

Happy to see new opinion writers, letters — Don Weinman

NELIGH — Well done, Norfolk Daily News, for having some new opinion writers and letters to the editor! Joan Hoppe’s article “Difference of Opinions” on Dec. 15 — John Crisp (from the left) and Michelle Malkin (from the right) — were excellent columns. It is good to read about different opini…

Election results don’t add up — Terry and Gloria Spence

STANTON — Something is drastically wrong here. Every time Donald Trump rallied, he would get thousands in the arena and thousands more beating down the door waiting to get in. On the other side, when the radicals let Joe Biden out of his basement where he spent most of the campaign hiding, h…

Letter to God — Richard Pfeifer

NORFOLK — So far today, I’ve done all right. I haven’t gossiped. I haven’t lied or cheated. I haven’t been greedy or grumpy, nasty, selfish or over indulgent. I’m very thankful for that.

Congressman credits Norfolkan

It was encouraging recently to see Congressman Jeff Fortenberry credit a Norfolk doctor for his work in helping to develop a vaccine for COVID-19. It was through the efforts of many people that the vaccine was developed, but Norfolkans should be proud of the hometown connection.

Good memories about Christmas — Lenora Kuchar

MEADOW GROVE — When I think about Christmas, I think about Christmas trees. We always had a Christmas tree when I grew up. We had candles in a metal clip that held the candles to the tree. We lit the candles (there was no fire). There were several kinds of trees, white flocked and silver. I …

Where does being offended end? — Robert Coble

TILDEN — In reading your article regarding re-naming school mascots in the interest of being socially correct, I find it interesting that many of these schools were named because of some historical event or ethnicity that existed at a certain time in those communities. So as not to further i…

Policy that works — Mark Johnson

NORFOLK — I read with interest the Cal Thomas piece on the Daily News editorial page of Dec. 12. As he points out, the Trump policies of lower taxes and reducing regulations continues to work despite the pandemic. Yet our liberal Democrat friends fail to learn from history that higher taxes …