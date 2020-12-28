Happy to see new opinion writers, letters — Don Weinman

NELIGH — Well done, Norfolk Daily News, for having some new opinion writers and letters to the editor! Joan Hoppe’s article “Difference of Opinions” on Dec. 15 — John Crisp (from the left) and Michelle Malkin (from the right) — were excellent columns. It is good to read about different opinions. It gives the reader a chance to agree or disagree with their opinions — that is the true American way.
Agreeing or disagreeing on various topics helps all readers by forcing them to “think” for themselves and avoid being fooled by the claptrap of major or minor news writers who think they are pundits.
The editorial written on Dec. 19 was excellent for revisiting the need for a voter’s identification card at the voting polls. Sometimes it’s difficult to know if someone is a legal voter or not. Nebraska does not need to be like some states run by the Democrats and then have a controversy about whether a vote counts or not.
DON WEINMAN