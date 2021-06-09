Happy Flag Day — Thomas Landkamer

NORFOLK — Less than two weeks ago, we observed Memorial Day — a day set aside for remembrance of those who have given the ultimate sacrifice of their lives for the freedom we as Americans enjoy today. While some choose to say “happy Memorial Day,” it is far from that as we reflect solemnly, honoring and remembering those who gave their lives in battle for their country. It is a day that our pride in patriotism should be rooted firmly in, and its history never forgotten.

Now, on Monday, June 14, we have another day that our pride in patriotism can flow and we can proudly say “happy Flag Day.” This flag we celebrate on June 14 is the same flag that the thousands of soldiers, Marines, sailors, airmen, guardians and Coast Guardsmen we remember on Memorial Day have defended. The beautiful red, white and blue banner of our country is full of symbolism all its own. Red signifies not only hardiness and valor but is also a reminder of the blood that has been shed by the thousands who have valiantly served; white, the color of purity and innocence; and blue, signifying vigilance, perseverance and justice.”

With that in mind, you are invited to attend the American Legion Flag Day ceremony on Monday, June 14, at 6 p.m. on the American Legion Parking Lot, 105 E. Norfolk Ave. (just west of Dollar General). U.S. Navy chaplain, the Rev. Michael Moreno, will be the guest speaker with an inspiring message. Following a brief program, a flag retirement ceremony will take place. If you have a worn or tattered flag, please bring it with you so it can be properly retired from service.

Be proud to be an American; help us honor the red, white and blue with proper respect; and God bless America!

Thomas Landkamer

Sergeant at arms, Sons of the

American Legion Squadron 16

