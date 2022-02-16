Guns, money and control — Rollin Tuttle

NORFOLK — First of all, I want to thank state Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon for introducing a “Right to Carry Concealed Weapon” bill. There have been numerous instances where a citizen carrying halts a dangerous situation.
Gun control worked well in Russia, Latvia, China, Poland and on and on. All Haitians and other illegal immigrants are going to be law abiding citizens and not kick in your door or bust your windows. If they do, you can tell them to wait a minute while you load your gun and tell them you will need a little more time while you call 911. Oh well, if you aren’t a government person, you are expendable.
John Adams wrote, arms in the hands of the citizens may be used at individuals’ discretion for the defense of the country; to overthrow tyranny; or for private self defense. Make no mistake, those who are promoting the “New World Order” want to disarm the American people.
That person at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. isn’t running our country; the Rothschild banking conglomerate, the Illuminati and the Council on Foreign Relations (1921) are part of a “brown shirt” to take over our country.
It just never ceases to amaze me at the intelligence and foresight the Founding Fathers had. If Americans ever allowed banks to control the issue of their currency; first by inflation and then by deflation; the banks will deprive the people of all property until their children will wake up homeless on the continent, their fathers conquered.
Thomas Jefferson (1743-1826) said of a statement of the Rothschilds in 1863: The few who understand the system, will either be so interested in its profits, or so dependent on its favors, that there will be no opposition from that class. The great body of people, mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantages, will bear the burden with complaints, condescending and correct.
In Switzerland, there is a town call Bilderberg, where sits an international organization, obscure and secretive; controlling the bank of international settlements.
Here lies some of the most powerful and least visible men; the heads of many central banks, officials capable of shifting billions of dollars and altering the course of economics at the stroke of a pen.
Where does the subsidiaries of this set; the Federal Reserve Bank was established on Dec. 23, 1913. Senators that wanted to foist this yoke on America, waited until all opponents went home for Christmas, then had a secret quorum of proponents.
The 1929 fatality, the 1980 fiasco, and on and on. They print large amounts of money, so everyone seems wealthy, then inflation, then the feds come out with raising the interest rates!
ROLLIN TUTTLE