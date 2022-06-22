Guns aren’t the issue — Fred Snowardt

O’NEILL — In the recent reprint article on the “gun rally” in Omaha, there were four interesting things I came away with: 1) Little kids. 2) Educators. 3) Ignorance of guns. 4) Tony Vargas (D).
In other words, the entire rally was scripted and supervised by educators and Mr. Vargas, who is a Latino and a former educator — along with a sprinkling of parents. The gist of the article smelled of individuals having no knowledge of guns and gun safety.
One 9-year-old child remarked that “it’s not the people, it’s the guns.” Ironically, I have been around guns all my life and I failed to note one gun loading itself and then seeking out a human to shoot. A librarian made the questionable remark of “The solution is to not arm teachers and turn our schools into fortresses.” Another lost soul wandering in the democratic talking points fog! Several of the suggestions in the article are already implemented, red-flag laws, gun shows requirements, raising purchasing age to 21, waiting periods and more.
Raising the purchasing age to 21 serves no purpose; 18 is when most males enter the service. Plus, it is a proven scientific fact that the majority of male brains do not mature until age 25.
Those attending the rally should be required to review the following: “The problem is not guns, its hearts with no God, homes without discipline, schools without prayer and courtrooms without justice.”
A female youngster remarked how terrified she was and concerned about “my friends who live in a more underprivileged part of the city.” If she would do a little research, she would find the majority of shootings are among persons of color — against other persons of color! The only takeaway from the article was the remark from the couple from Weston, who said, “We don’t say or do anything.”
That is very true of most of us who sit back hoping someone else will take care of it for us. Contrary to the remark about fortifying our schools, it started several years ago. A simple beginning would be controlled entrances and departures from the school, students required to place their backpacks in lockers located near the entrance, a resource officer, periodic gun safety information seminars (by qualified instructors), and lastly, teachers being required to document their class attendance each session and any absenteeism reported to the administration office and that office in turn notifying the parents right away.
FRED SNOWARDT