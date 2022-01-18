Gun owners beware — Ken Seeley

O’NEILL — Where does the Convention of States Project (COS) stand on the Second Amendment protected right to Keep and Bear Arms? Presumably they will have convention supporters assume that they are staunch supporters of the Second Amendment and that their claimed “limited” convention would not touch it. After all, the Founding Fathers’ “…the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” could not be clearer. So why be concerned? Read on.
Enter Professor Robert P. George of Princeton, who has been hailed as “the foremost conservative constitutional scholar in America.” According to COS President Mark Meckler, that is. So why the concern? Professor George has co-authored a proposed new “Conservative Constitution” that would replace the brilliant, time-tested Constitution given us by our Founding Fathers. Read carefully what this proposed replacement constitution has to say about the right to Keep and Bear Arms:
“Neither the States nor the United State(s) shall make or enforce any law infringing the right to keep and bear arms of the sort ordinarily used for self-defense and recreational purposes, provided that States and the United States in places subject to its general regulatory authority, may enact and enforce reasonable regulations on the bearing of arms, and the keeping of arms by persons determined, with due process, to be dangerous to themselves or others.”
Ponder those words for a few minutes (or more). So, who (presumably government) shall decide what guns the people may, or may not possess? Who decides what are “reasonable” regulations? Or who may be too “dangerous” to be allowed to be armed? This is infringement gone wild — the Second Amendment turned on its head! The anti-gun radicals would be ecstatic. Just as one example. Take parents who dare to be concerned about what their children are being taught in an increasing number of schools today (Critical Race Theory, LGBT, etc.).
They come to school board meetings to voice those concerns. The Biden administration wants to label such parents as “domestic terrorists.” They could then be considered too “dangerous” to be allowed to be armed and their guns confiscated.
But what has this to do with the COS? In addition to COS President Mark Meckler’s lavishly praising Robert P. George, as we quoted above, Prof. George is a COS Legal Advisory Board member!
Gun owners rise up! E-mail and phone your state senator, now. Express your opposition to a convention, by whatever name it may be called (Article V Convention, Constitutional Convention, Con-Con, Convention of States, etc.). Remain in contact. Share copies of this letter with family and friends. Also urge your state senator to support legislation rescinding all previous calls for a convention (some go back a hundred years or more).
And, lest I forget, Robert P. George is also a member of the big government and world government promoting Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), the Deep State behind the Deep State, as some would say, together with Joe Biden.
KEN SEELEY