Great service — Jeff Hart

LYNCH — In December 1972, a fresh-faced David Kalkowski began a journey that would last 50 years, when he became the treasurer for the Village of Lynch. Kalkowski had graduated from Wayne State College and was a 23-year-old employee of Nebraska State Bank. He had no idea that he would not sign his final village check until April of 2023. He also could not have imagined the changes he would see.
While the population of Lynch has gone down a little over his five decades of service, the responsibilities of the village and treasurer did not. David had to learn how to manage village funds, long-term loan programs for infrastructure upgrades and computerized bookkeeping.
Water bills were once created using a hand calculator and carbon paper, but are now computerized. David learned the patterns of state funding and tax lids and mandates.
He served as treasurer as village trustees came and went. He served under at least six board chairmen. Current trustees, as well as past trustees were quick to go to David whenever there was a financial question. He worked to make the finances work through the ever changing needs and priorities of elected officials.
The Village of Lynch also changed during his time of service. The town was connected to Boyd County Rural Water, providing good, clean water for all. Sewer upgrades came with new pumping stations and a new lagoon. Road improvements continued to the point where most village roads are now hard-surfaced.
David saw the creation of the Lynch ballfield in the western part of the village in connection with the State Game and Parks Commission. He also witnessed the ballpark’s transition into today’s splash pad.
David also witnessed first hand the struggles of Lynch. Flooding was historically common with the Ponca Creek cutting through the village. The creek flooded on a regular basis during David’s years of service. The floods of the 1990s were severe, but nothing compared to the 2019 floods that followed the “bomb cyclone.” David learned to speak in the language of FEMA and NEMA.
While continuing a 50-plus year career at Nebraska State Bank, Kalkowski did tax returns for hundreds each year. He also served on many local boards.
David retired from his position at the bank and plans to slowly wean himself from other duties as he enjoys retirement. However, the Village of Lynch will continue to benefit.
JEFF HART