‘Great Reset’ is coming — Rollin Tuttle

NORFOLK — I just got off the phone to the Nebraska Republican headquarters. I informed them they were wasting their time calling us. I told them Congressman Adrian Smith was the only Republican who has a spine.
Wherever you go in the service, you take an oath. When you take a government job, House of Representatives, Senate, etc., an oath is nothing, but espousing a bunch of words. President Trump was the firewall between a Constitutional government and a government that interpreted the Constitution, whatever was convenient at the time.
Prior to this date, a moment that encompassed Marxism, there were 10 listed goals to accomplish in 1913. The Federal Reserve Act was passed (a central banking system) and the federal income tax was passed to oil the greasy system. All 10 of the goals have been achieved.
All of the items in this letter will be downgrades to “a silly conspiracy.” If you think this doesn’t have any credibility, you need to check some reliable sources. Some of the participants of “The Great Reset” — a program being put together by elite groups — are the World Economic Reform, the United Nations, the international monetary fund, etc.
A globalist group of powerful people state elites meet every year in the Swiss ski restort town of Davos, and it was declared that all aspects of world societies need to be revamped, even our thinking and behavior. Every country, including the United States, must participate.
In his book on COVID and The Great Reset, Klaus Schwab vowed life would never return to normal. Schwab also declared that the COVID-19 crisis has shown us that our old systems are not fit anymore for the 21st century.
The moderator of the meeting said he (Schwab) had been working on this for many decades. There is a video, titled “The Great Reset.” Prince Charles, whose family is embroiled in the Jeffrey Epstein child sex trafficking scandal, supports Schwab and other elite banks and foundations are supporting this travesty.
To give you an idea of some of the elite individuals in this scheme are the Rothschild Banking, the Rockefeller Foundation and the United Nations.
This 202 Reset is dangerous, anti-God and anti-freedom. A lot of freedoms are to be no more. The general population will be controlled by big media. The international monetary funds will be injected to rebuild the world greener and smarter (sounds like AOC and Bernie Sanders).
There is a lot more to this.
ROLLIN TUTTLE