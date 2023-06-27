NORFOLK — We wish to point out the great job by the steering committee, which planned the open house celebration on June 17 at the Norfolk Junior High. They did a fantastic job!
It was nice it was to see staff and students return from other communities and states as well as our own city. Many of these individuals we had not seen or had they walked these same halls for many years. There was such a sense of pride!
We appreciate them providing this opportunity to reflect, reminisce, reacquaint, appreciate and look forward to continued positive years of the Norfolk Junior High building and schools.
Additional recognition should be given to the school boards during the last 100 years who have recognized and shown leadership in maintaining the Norfolk Junior High building.
We look forward to continued positive leadership.
JEFF AND EVONNE BURKINK