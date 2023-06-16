Government overreach — Ron Stauffer

NORFOLK — The Supreme Court unanimously struck down Joe Biden’s new Waters of the United States rule at the end of May. The new rule would have expanded the federal government’s jurisdiction over our Nebraska farmland by allowing bureaucrats to regulate ditches, puddles or low spots. It’s just another example of the federal government overreaching to try and have more control over our Nebraska way of life.
We know that farmers are some of our nation’s best conservationists. We should allow farmers, not bureaucrats, to decide the best way to preserve their land. Sen. Pete Ricketts has been an outspoken leader on this. He has called out the EPA administrator for their failure on this rule and has been pushing back on Biden’s overreach.
While the Biden administration tried to expand the scope of the government and tell Nebraska farmers what to do, Ricketts is standing up against the overreach and protecting property rights for Nebraskans. I’m glad the Supreme Court struck down this rule and I thank Pete Ricketts for advocation against it.
RON STAUFFER