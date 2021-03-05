GOP not supportive — Betty Palmer

SPRINGVIEW — I am just writing this to tell what I observed at the GOP state meeting held in Columbus on Feb. 27. In no way is this an official statement. I just want the public to know the Nebraska GOP is not supportive of Sen. Ben Sasse. It is absolutely a stronger statement than censure.
Just so people know, this is the rest of the story: “This morning I saw a news ticker tape that said, ‘Nebraska fails to censure Ben Sasse.’” At the state GOP meeting over the weekend censuring Ben Sasse was a hot topic.
The committee presented a resolution on Sen. Sasse that was not acceptable to the delegates. An amendment was made with stronger wording that was approved. We all know there are no real teeth in a censure so all we can really do is express disapproval.
The word censure means “express severe disappointment of someone.”
The word rebuke however “shows sharp disapproval or criticism because of their behavior or actions.”
It’s been mentioned that in some twisted way Sasse would be happy to be censured. Possibly to show his Blue State friends in his quest for higher office he would be a friend. Rebuke in many ways says it loud and clear, you are not working for Nebraska.
BETTY PALMER