Good points made — Dorothy Staub

TILDEN — I have to agree with the majority of what Dick Polman wrote in the “From the Left” column March 16 regarding the need for civics classes in our schools. I would say it is urgently needed. But great care will be needed to keep the teaching of it from being politicized. However, his first and third paragraphs nearly made me choke where he wrote “a defeated cult leader pumped his Kool-Aid down their throats. Trump was able to gin them up because they were so dumbed down. ... They felt justified to breach the legislative branch simply because the president had decreed it.”

I was watching NewsMax’s coverage live of President Trump speaking to the audience on Jan. 6 and clearly heard President Trump tell the audience now go to the Capitol and “peacefully and patriotically let your voices be heard.” The news media conveniently removed the italicized sentence out of the version they broadcast. Also, at the many Trump rallies held before and after the election there had never been any rioting; however, the leftists in numerous other locations were busily destroying personal as well as federal property with the encouragement of Biden’s associates, even providing bail if/when jailed.

Records show rioting had begun at the Capitol even before President Trump had finished his speech.

DOROTHY STAUB

