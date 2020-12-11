NORFOLK — In this world full of problems — COVID flu, demonstrations — one can become despondent. Every once in a while, God sends us a sign all is not lost!
As a senior citizen, I do not go out a lot, but recently I met my friend. We were getting a few necessities in a local dollar store.
As I wandered up and down the aisles, I came across a young man. I smiled once and he and I met several times in the aisles.
When I got in line to check out, he asked my name and said he would like to pay for my items, which he did. Then he helped me and my friend out the door and put our packages in the car, wished us a good day and walked down the street.
I have no idea why he picked me, but it made me feel there is still a lot of good in this troubled world.
Did I mention my benefactor was a young Black man?
LORETTA SLOBODNY