Good memories about Christmas — Lenora Kuchar

MEADOW GROVE — When I think about Christmas, I think about Christmas trees. We always had a Christmas tree when I grew up. We had candles in a metal clip that held the candles to the tree. We lit the candles (there was no fire). There were several kinds of trees, white flocked and silver. I had a green tree every year that shed long dry needles.

I vowed I would always have a real tree and I did for years. We looked for a tree in Norfolk and tried to find one with a perfect shape. I was told that they cut them in the middle of summer in Wisconsin. In 1929, banks went broke and we were very poor. My mom cut up one of her dresses and made a dress for me for Christmas. I finally broke down and got a “fake tree!”

It wouldn’t be Christmas without a Christmas tree!

LENORA KUCHAR

