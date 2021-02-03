Good-bye from former mayor — Jim Miller

NORFOLK — Hello and farewell. It’s bittersweet to say good-bye! Having lived in Norfolk most of my 86 years and with six of our eight families living in Omaha, Liz and I struggled with the idea to move.

I am sure you’ll agree a community is not just a spot on the map, it is the people that give it soul and spirit. In those many years, there have been a lot of good friends and great people (both past and present) that have influenced our lives and I am truly grateful for all our personal and special relationships. Norfolk is a great community and is on the threshold of even more exciting growth and progress. Don’t set on the sidelines — join in!

We appreciate all the wonderful memories you have given us. You will always have an incomparable place in our hearts.

JIM MILLER

Former Norfolk mayor

