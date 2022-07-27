Golf cars not allowed — Norfolk Rotary Club

NORFOLK — The Norfolk Rotary Club has had the privilege of using Skyview Park for the fundraiser Music in the Park concerts for the past 10½ years. There have been some recent concerns expressed by the city administration to our club, and we would like to educate the public as to those issues.
The Norfolk City Council has seen fit to grant the privilege to adults over the age of 21 years to partake in alcohol from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the park, within the boundary established with the city and as evidenced by the chalk lines present on the grass during the events. To be granted this privilege, our club went to the necessary city requirement of adding additional insurance premiums to cover this. There generally is to be no alcohol present in any of the city parks at any time. This is a privilege the local club does not take lightly.
For these event evenings, some have brought golf carts and UTVs to the city park. The current city code for the use of golf carts does not allow them in the parks, on sidewalks or on city streets. The use of UTVs does not allow them to be in the city parks, or on the sidewalks, and ONLY used on city streets if they are licensed to do so.
The Norfolk Rotary Club is honored to have the public choose to spend its time at the free concerts, which are able to be put on by the generosity of many sponsors. Let’s all have a great time during these evenings, and please abide by the city codes when enjoying your time there.
CHRISTINE MIMICK KELLER
Immediate past-president
TROY WEYHRICH,
Current president, Norfolk Rotary