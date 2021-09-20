God's punishment? -- Larry Friedel

STUART – First of all, you have to believe that God is the same in Old Testament times as He is today. Hebrews 13:8 says, “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, and today, and forever.” Knowing this, you have to believe that the way He disciplined or punished the children of Israel, then He would use the same punishment today.
II Chronicles 7: 13-14 says, “If I shut up heaven that there be no rain, or if I command the locusts to devour the land, or if I send pestilence among my people. If my people, which are called by My name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will their land.”
II Chronicles 7: 19-20 says, “But if you turn away, and forsake my statutes and my commandment, which I have set before you, and shall go and serve other gods, and worship them. Then will I pluck them up by the roots out of my land which I have given them, and this house, which I have sanctified for my name, will I cast out of my sight, and will make it to be a proverb and a byword among all nations.”
With most liberals blaming climate change for all the storms, fires and droughts, I believe it is the judgments God. For this country was founded on Godly principles. Why would He not punish us as He punished the children of Israel in Old Testament times? The difference between conservatives and liberals is somewhat the same as Christians and anti Christians. The liberals or anti Christians are trying to get rid of the Christian way of life. A lot of liberals claim to be Christian, but by their actions, they are not following God’s commandments. It is amazing how the scriptures can save you with the help of God’s grace, or condemn you by not trying to follow His commandments.
This nation needs to repent and follow God’s commandments or suffer the judgments of God. I pray to Jesus to help this nation through this terrible time.