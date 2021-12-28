NORFOLK — I know we had severe storms that hit Northeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa recently, but nothing like the ones that hit some states to the south previously, especially Kentucky.
The loss of lives and property were devastating. But in the midst of this disaster, I saw a picture of the American flag that was gently swaying in the breeze in one of the trees that was ravaged by the tornado. And yet our flag found refuge in the branches that were left on the tree.
When I saw this picture on TV, the first thought that went through my mind — who could have placed our flag so perfectly in that damaged tree other than God himself? It tells me that God is watching over our nation no matter how chaotic the Biden Administration has become.
The radical left are trying to destroy our nation from within. Our younger population are busy going to their jobs, raising their families and attending their kids’ school activities, so I don’t think they realize the seriousness of the situation our country is in. So come on grandmas and grandpas, let’s keep sending our prayers upward to God — the only one who can help America in her time of need.
For the sake of our grandchildren and great-grandchildren, let’s call on our Almighty God to save America from becoming a socialist nation.
NORMA KNAPP