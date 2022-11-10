Go Big Red — Randy Rothchild

HOUSTON — Now that the mid-term elections are over and the usual suspects have been (re)-elected, it’s time to turn our attention back to what really matters — college football (sardonic).
Some of us who are getting ulcers watching Husker football fondly, remembering the “glory” days when the Nebraska was a perennial power as a member of the Big 8. Seemingly every season came down to the Friday after Thanksgiving game against Oklahoma and Bob and Tom’s respective nemesis, Chuck and Barry (not to be confused with Chuck Berry). It was tradition at its finest.
Yet we forget that it took Coach Osborne nearly 20 years to win his first national championship. His salary at that time was $128,000/year and his bonus for that championship was just over $21,000. His mentor, Bob Devaney, saw his salary jump in 1971 following his first national championship from $32,000 to a whopping $35,000 per year. Let that sink in for a moment. There is probably not an assistant football coach at Nebraska today that doesn’t make a seven-figure salary.
Nebraska’s athletic director will soon hire a head football coach and reward him with a “compensation package” of $9 or $10 million per year (or more). And if the next coach fares as poorly as our last one, he too will need a full-sized pickup to haul away his “buy-out.”
We Husker fans of “olde” have had to recalibrate our thinking. There was a time when a nine-win season would have made every fan happy. Sadly, that was no longer the case. Today, winning the “national championship” isn’t “everything — it’s the only thing” (to paraphrase Lombardi) — and has become the holy grail of college football. Anything less is unacceptable in the eyes of too many fans and deep-pocketed donors “demanding” success.
Volleyball at Nebraska is the only sport besides football that carries its weight financially and for good reason.
What brings fans to Lincoln on game days these days? Tradition? Hope? And the fact the Cornhuskers are “Nebraska’s Team.” It’s the only team when it comes to football. Despite the ticket “licensing fees,” which allows one to purchase an over-priced season ticket and poor performance year after year, fans keep showing up. God bless ’em.
The Cornhusker (mis)fortunes will eventually change. This has been the case over the past 60 years at UNL. Cyclical. Feast and famine. Ecstasy (the legal kind) and agony. Fortunes (literal and metaphorical) will change with quality coaching that develops (instead of squandering) talent — including talent literally under its nose (e.g., current TCU quarterback Max Dugan of Council Bluffs who had offers from five major universities, none of which was Nebraska).
Let’s hope Trev Alberts is the right man for the job as he seeks to hire the next head coach. Perhaps that man is right under his nose. GO BIG RED!
RANDY ROTHCHILD