Global warming intensifying — John Gibbons

CUTCHOGUE, N.Y. — In his recent column, Michael Reagan raises some valid points about why more homes are being destroyed, but he misses the mark when he attempts to discuss the science. Global warming is intensifying wildfires in California just as it is causing aridification of arable land worldwide, including the American Midwest, an area of critical importance to America and the world.
Wildfires and droughts have always existed but global warming is definitely intensifying the risk. The science is complicated but clear. Earth’s temperature has risen by 1 degree Celsius since 1900, and for every 1 degree Celsius increase in temperature, the atmosphere can hold approximately 4% more water vapor. That’s important because raising the temperature increases the maximum amount of water vapor that the atmosphere can hold (called the saturation vapor pressure, or SVP). The higher the temperature, the higher the SVP. The difference between the SVP and the amount of water vapor that is actually present in the air is called the vapor pressure deficit (VPD). The VPD acts like a vacuum pulling water molecules into the air. I’m sure Nebraska farmers know this.
Stated more simply, the atmosphere “wants” to hold the maximum amount of water vapor that it can, so any deficit pulls water molecules out of the ground, trees and plants. The greater the deficit, the more powerfully the atmosphere sucks those water molecules away. To prevent water loss to the air, plants close their leaf pores and draw water up from their roots. But if there is not sufficient ground water, the plant dies. Or, if the plant closes its pores for too long, photosynthesis shuts down and the plant dies. Dead plants dry out becoming tinder for lightning strikes or human cigarettes.
The largest deficits exist in areas where the atmosphere is hot and dry, therefore global warming causes dry areas to become even drier. If these conditions persist, we have a drought. If lightning, or a tossed cigarette, strikes dry underbrush, we have a wildfire.
Today, global warming is causing droughts, wildfires, heavy precipitation events, and flooding to become more intense. If Earth’s temperature continues to rise, the situation will become much worse.
One final point! Mr. Reagan asserts that cutting all emissions of greenhouse gases will not lower the Earth’s temperature significantly. This misses the point entirely. Lowering the Earth’s temp isn’t happening; that ship has sailed. We must cut emissions to prevent further warming of the Earth. Higher temps mean higher SVP and that translates to increasing aridification in areas of low humidity, including the American Midwest.
John Gibbons
Professor of education,
Long Island University