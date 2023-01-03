‘Glad Tidings’ — Patrick Moats

COLUMBUS — It’s been said: Light shines on those who do right, and joy comes to those who are honest in heart. Jesus came into the world to bring hope, comfort, peace and happiness to all! Let the hearts of all respond with exceeding joy for the priceless gift of the son of God!
From the days of eternity the Lord Jesus Christ was one with the father,” He was “The image of God,” the image of his Greatness and Majesty, “the outshining of His Glory.” It was to manifest this Glory that he came to our world. To this sin-darkened Earth He came to reveal the light of God’s love— To be “God with Us.”
It will be seen that the glory shining in the face of Jesus is the glory of self-sacrificing love.
In the light from calvary it will be seen that the law of self-renouncing love is the law of life for Earth and Heaven, that the love which “seeketh not her own” has its source in the Heart of God.
God will shower us with grace like he floods the Earth with the morning sun! His grace will illuminate the hearts of those in spiritual darkness and on the verge of spiritual death and guide all of us in the way of peace.
God gives life to those who love light! He imparts truth to those who search for truth as for something of most precious value, in order that they may impart light to those who are in the valley and the shadow of death.
All glory be to God in the highest! Peace and God’s blessing to those on Earth who receive his Son!
God is with us! The Lord is on our side! Praise him! Glory to God! Always!
PATRICK A. MOATS