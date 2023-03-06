NORFOLK — Just when you think things couldn’t getting any stranger, THEY DO! When hearing about a “surfing” feature in the “river” by Johnson Park, I asked someone about this and this was the reply:
“Yes drop structures one and two will be combined for a side to side river surfing option. Combining the two structures will cover all costs and have some cost savings for the overall plans. When I get the new design plans (waiting on the walking bridge at this moment), I’ll send it to you.”
And, for updated information — there will be NO pumps, that would create a larger flow of water, contrary to rumors! I have that on excellent authority!
An updated plan for the park includes TWO water features — a fountain (I think) by Prospect Avenue and a waterfall in the lower area! The basketball court (which will also be a skating rink, I am told!) is to be moved where the old bathroom is, which leaves one bathroom, actually quite far from several picnic tables planned for the north part of the park! Why does anyone (stakeholders or JEO) think we want to have to walk a block to use the bathroom — especially if elderly or with a toddler! This is very poor planning, in my opinion!
The new plans include the removal of the concrete pads with canopies and tables (not that old!), in the northwest corner and putting in new picnic table spots through the grassy area. There will be concrete walks connecting everything in that area, which means kids can’t really play running games, because of the risk of falling and landing on something other than grass!
BUT my thought is, this really isn’t geared for kids, even though there will be a play area — a SMALLER area! The city has taken out play equipment for years — merry-go-rounds, the big swings and they are removing everything that is here now! Out with the old and in with the new?
And, to top it off, above the “beach” area (behind the old ALCO building, they are planning a “donor wall” with seating. I assume for the people who donated BIG bucks to this thing! And, I am curious — if I give $1, will my name be up there?
PAULA PENNING